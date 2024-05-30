Nufarm Limited Issues New Equity Securities

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has announced the issuance of 3,846 fully paid ordinary shares on May 27, 2024. This operation involves unquoted equity securities, with details provided in their latest Appendix 3G filing dated May 31, 2024. The release signifies an increase in the company’s issued capital through the conversion of convertible securities or the exercise of options.

