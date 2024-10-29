NSE SA Sees Strong Growth in First Half 2024

NSE SA (FR:ALNSE) has released an update.

NSE SA reported a robust first half of 2024 with a 56% increase in revenue, reaching €55.2 million, driven by strong performance in its Services BU, particularly in the Defense sector. The company’s EBITDA grew by 37% to €5.5 million, showcasing effective operational management and productivity. Looking ahead, NSE anticipates continued growth in the second half of the year, supported by a solid order book and new contracts.

