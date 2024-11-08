NRSInsights reports October same-store sales increased 3.7% year-over-year

NRSInsights announced comparative same-store sales results for October 2024. As of October 31, 2024, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 33,100 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 28,900 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers nationwide, predominantly serving urban consumers. SALES: Same-store sales increased 3.7% year-over-year. In the previous month, same-store sales had increased 2.2% year-over-year. Same-store sales decreased (0.5)% compared to the previous month. Same-store sales in September 2024 had decreased (1.3)% compared to the previous month. For the three months ended October 31, 2024, same-store sales increased 3.1% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.

