NRC Group ASA Initiates Share Buyback Program

November 20, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

NRC Group ASA (NNRRF) has released an update.

NRC Group ASA has launched a share buyback program worth up to NOK 5 million, aimed at acquiring a maximum of 1,250,000 shares from the open market. This initiative, facilitated by Danske Bank, aims to support the company’s employee share program and will run until December 2024, subject to market conditions.

