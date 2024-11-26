NowVertical Partners with Microsoft for AI Expansion

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft and launched a Global Center of Excellence to enhance their AI-driven data solutions. This collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft’s Azure platform to drive growth in the Generative AI market and expand NowVertical’s reach across various regions. The initiative promises to deliver significant value by improving data-driven business outcomes for clients worldwide.

