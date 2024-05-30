News & Insights

NowVertical Group’s Q1 Results Show Strong Growth

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. reported a modest revenue growth of 3% in Q1 2024, reaching $12.9 million, alongside a significant increase of 120% in income from operations and a 314% surge in Adjusted EBITDA. The company’s strategic initiatives, including leadership changes, a revised go-to-market strategy, and a focus on strategic integration, are expected to drive profitability and sustainable long-term value. Amidst these developments, NowVertical also announced corporate reshuffling, contract renewals, and strategic dispositions aimed at consolidating its core data analytics and AI solutions business.

