NowVertical Group’s Q1 Results Show Strong Growth

NowVertical Group Inc. reported a modest revenue growth of 3% in Q1 2024, reaching $12.9 million, alongside a significant increase of 120% in income from operations and a 314% surge in Adjusted EBITDA. The company’s strategic initiatives, including leadership changes, a revised go-to-market strategy, and a focus on strategic integration, are expected to drive profitability and sustainable long-term value. Amidst these developments, NowVertical also announced corporate reshuffling, contract renewals, and strategic dispositions aimed at consolidating its core data analytics and AI solutions business.

