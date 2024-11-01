NOVONIX Ltd Expands Share Base on ASX

NOVONIX Ltd Sponsored ADR (NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Ltd has announced the issuance of 7,321 ordinary fully paid securities as a result of options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, adding to their existing shares on the ASX. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme, which aims to align staff interests with company performance. The new securities will be integrated with the existing shares, contributing to NOVONIX’s growing presence in the market.

