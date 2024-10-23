News & Insights

Novo Integrated Sciences Ends $60M Gemstone Deal

October 23, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Novo Integrated Sciences ( (NVOS) ).

Novo Integrated Sciences and the Successor Receiver have terminated their $60 million deal involving the Ophir Collection, a set of valuable gemstones. The agreement was initially approved by the court, allowing the receiver to sell the collection to Novo, who had already made a non-refundable deposit of $230,000. This development might impact stakeholders interested in the financial maneuvers surrounding high-value asset acquisitions.

