Novo Integrated Sciences Ends $60M Gemstone Deal

Novo Integrated Sciences and the Successor Receiver have terminated their $60 million deal involving the Ophir Collection, a set of valuable gemstones. The agreement was initially approved by the court, allowing the receiver to sell the collection to Novo, who had already made a non-refundable deposit of $230,000. This development might impact stakeholders interested in the financial maneuvers surrounding high-value asset acquisitions.

