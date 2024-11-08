NoviqTech Limited Secures Approval for All Resolutions

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

NoviqTech Limited has successfully concluded its General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions receiving approval from the required majority. Known for its expertise in artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology, NoviqTech continues to enhance transparency and trust in supply chain and carbon emissions reporting. The company’s innovative solutions empower global sectors with real-time decision-making capabilities.

