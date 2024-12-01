News & Insights

Stocks

NoviqTech Expands Hedera Partnership with HBAR Acquisition

December 01, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NoviqTech Limited has strengthened its commitment to the Hedera blockchain ecosystem by acquiring additional HBAR tokens, increasing its total holdings to over 1.5 million. This investment underscores NoviqTech’s strategic focus on leveraging Hedera’s efficient and scalable technology for enhancing ESG compliance and traceability solutions. The partnership aligns with Hedera’s recent advancements, including collaborations with SpaceX, highlighting the potential for innovative blockchain applications.

For further insights into AU:NVQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.