NoviqTech Expands Hedera Partnership with HBAR Acquisition

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

NoviqTech Limited has strengthened its commitment to the Hedera blockchain ecosystem by acquiring additional HBAR tokens, increasing its total holdings to over 1.5 million. This investment underscores NoviqTech’s strategic focus on leveraging Hedera’s efficient and scalable technology for enhancing ESG compliance and traceability solutions. The partnership aligns with Hedera’s recent advancements, including collaborations with SpaceX, highlighting the potential for innovative blockchain applications.

