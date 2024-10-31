News & Insights

Stocks

Novatti Group Opens New Entitlement Offer

October 31, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has opened a partially underwritten 1 for 3 pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, inviting eligible shareholders to increase their investment in the company. This offer, announced earlier in October, is facilitated through a prospectus lodged with regulatory bodies. Investors are encouraged to review the details provided in the prospectus to understand participation options.

For further insights into AU:NOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTTIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.