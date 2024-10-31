Novatti Group Opens New Entitlement Offer

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has opened a partially underwritten 1 for 3 pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, inviting eligible shareholders to increase their investment in the company. This offer, announced earlier in October, is facilitated through a prospectus lodged with regulatory bodies. Investors are encouraged to review the details provided in the prospectus to understand participation options.

