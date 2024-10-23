Novatti Group Announces $5.4 Million Entitlement Offer

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $5.4 million, offering one share for every three held at $0.04 per share, along with a free attaching option. The offer is partially underwritten by GBA Capital Pty Ltd up to $3 million, and includes additional options offers subject to shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM. Investors are advised that these securities are speculative and to consult advisers before participating.

