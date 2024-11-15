Novartis says Pluvicto talks in Canada end without agreement

Novartis (NVS) Pharmaceuticals Canada said it is “extremely disappointed” that negotiations for Pluvicto, a treatment for patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance have closed without an agreement. “This outcome is a significant setback for people living with mCRPC whose cancer is progressing despite standard therapies,” the company said in a statement. It added, “Novartis acknowledges and respects the role of the pCPA in facilitating access to effective and cost-efficient therapies through public drug plans. However, traditional analytical methods, standards and thresholds used to evaluate health technologies in Canada are not well suited for highly specialized therapies such as Pluvicto…Novartis remains steadfast in its commitment to the prostate cancer community. We are prepared to pursue all available options to ensure that all eligible patients in Canada have access to this important innovation.”

