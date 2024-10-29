News & Insights

Novartis Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

October 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Novartis (NVS) has released an update.

Novartis has reported a robust third quarter in 2024, showcasing a 10% increase in net sales and a 20% rise in core operating income, driven by strong performances from key drugs like Entresto and Cosentyx. The company has raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its growth prospects and innovation milestones, including significant FDA approvals. With a free cash flow surge to USD 6 billion, Novartis demonstrates operational excellence and strategic focus on high-growth therapeutic areas.

