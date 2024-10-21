Novamarine Partners with Kitson Yachts to Boost U.S. Reach

Novamarine S.P.A. (IT:NOVA) has released an update.

Novamarine S.p.A. has entered a strategic partnership with Kitson Yachts to expand its presence in the U.S. market by selling its BS and RH boat lines. This collaboration aims to leverage Kitson Yachts’ extensive distribution network to capitalize on demand growth and different seasonalities, aligning with Novamarine’s strategy to penetrate international markets. The move signifies a significant expansion for Novamarine, enhancing its global competitiveness and brand recognition.

