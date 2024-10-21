News & Insights

Stocks

Novamarine Partners with Kitson Yachts to Boost U.S. Reach

October 21, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novamarine S.P.A. (IT:NOVA) has released an update.

Novamarine S.p.A. has entered a strategic partnership with Kitson Yachts to expand its presence in the U.S. market by selling its BS and RH boat lines. This collaboration aims to leverage Kitson Yachts’ extensive distribution network to capitalize on demand growth and different seasonalities, aligning with Novamarine’s strategy to penetrate international markets. The move signifies a significant expansion for Novamarine, enhancing its global competitiveness and brand recognition.

For further insights into IT:NOVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.