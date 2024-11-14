Novacyt Consolidates Operations to Boost EBITDA

Novacyt (FR:ALNOV) has released an update.

Novacyt is planning to consolidate its global facilities by relocating operations from Eastleigh and Canada to Manchester, which is expected to boost its EBITDA by approximately 2.0 million pounds annually. This strategic move aims to streamline costs and better position the company for future growth.

For further insights into FR:ALNOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.