Nova Minerals Hosts Investor Webinars on Estelle Project

December 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals is inviting investors and shareholders to participate in a series of webinars where CEO Christopher Gerteisen will discuss the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, including its development options and exploration strategy. These virtual sessions will offer insights into potential Department of Defense grants and recent assay results, with opportunities for attendees to engage directly with management. Interested participants can register for these events, with recordings to be made available on Nova’s website.

For further insights into AU:NVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

