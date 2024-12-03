Nova Minerals Hosts Investor Webinars on Estelle Project

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nova Minerals is inviting investors and shareholders to participate in a series of webinars where CEO Christopher Gerteisen will discuss the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, including its development options and exploration strategy. These virtual sessions will offer insights into potential Department of Defense grants and recent assay results, with opportunities for attendees to engage directly with management. Interested participants can register for these events, with recordings to be made available on Nova’s website.

For further insights into AU:NVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.