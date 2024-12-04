Notified announces exclusive partnership with Le Devoir

Notified is proud to give communicators better reach and value in their Canadian news distribution through an exclusive partnership with Le Devoir, one of Canada’s most esteemed daily newspapers. GlobeNewswire clients can now share stories with Quebec audiences through a dedicated GlobeNewswire by Notified press release page on Le Devoir’s website. Renowned for its intellectual rigor, non-partisan reporting and thoughtful analysis, Le Devoir has been a pillar of Quebec media for more than 100 years. With this unique agreement, GlobeNewswire customers can now expand their visibility and influence within Quebec’s dynamic Francophone community.

