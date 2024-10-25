News & Insights

Stocks

Notable open interest changes for October 25th

October 25, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Thursday’s total option volume of 45.4 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.80 million calls and 3.93 million puts. Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Super Micro (SMCI) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 74k SoFi Technologies (SOFI) 11/1 weekly 10 puts, 55k Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Mar-25 45 calls, 50k Tesla (TSLA) Feb-25 240 calls, 41k SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Jan-25 13 calls and 38k Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Mar-25 87.5 calls.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SMCI
SOFI
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.