Notable open interest changes for October 25th

Thursday’s total option volume of 45.4 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.80 million calls and 3.93 million puts. Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Super Micro (SMCI) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 74k SoFi Technologies (SOFI) 11/1 weekly 10 puts, 55k Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Mar-25 45 calls, 50k Tesla (TSLA) Feb-25 240 calls, 41k SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Jan-25 13 calls and 38k Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Mar-25 87.5 calls.

