Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Transdigm (TDG), consensus $9.32… Becton Dickinson (BDX), consensus $3.77… Datadog (DDOG), consensus 40c… Kenvue (KVUE), consensus 27c… Hershey (HSY), consensus $2.56… Rockwell Automation (ROK), consensus $2.41… Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), consensus (9c)… Moderna (MRNA), consensus ($1.90)… Dynatrace (DT), consensus 32c… US Foods (USFD), consensus 83c… Ralph Lauren (RL), consensus $2.41… Molson Coors (TAP), consensus $1.67… Tapestry (TPR), consensus 95c… Planet Fitness (PLNT), consensus 58c… Elanco Animal (ELAN), consensus 12c… Under Armour (UAA) (UA), consensus 20c… Platika (PLTK), consensus 18c… Penn Entertainment (PENN), consensus (24c)… Yeti (YETI), consensus 67c… GoodRx (GDRX), consensus 9c… Papa John’s (PZZA), consensus 43c.

