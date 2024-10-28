Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Cadence Design (CDNS), consensus $1.44… Ford (F), consensus 47c… VF Corp. (VFC), consensus 37c… Boot Barn (BOOT), consensus 95c.

