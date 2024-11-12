Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), consensus 10c… Rocket Companies (RKT), consensus 8c… Natera (NTRA), consensus (57c)… Cava Group (CAVA), consensus 11c… Skyworks (SWKS), consensus $1.52… Instacart (CART), consensus 22c… ZoomInfo (ZI), consensus 22c… Topgolf Callaway (MODG), consensus (16c).
