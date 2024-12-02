Nostrum Oil & Gas Restructures Share Capital

Nostrum Oil & Gas (GB:NOG) has released an update.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has completed the purchase and cancellation of over 15 billion deferred shares, significantly altering its share capital structure. This move reduces the total number of shares to 169,381,561, each carrying one vote, providing a clearer picture for shareholders monitoring their investments. The cancellation is part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at streamlining the company’s financial framework.

