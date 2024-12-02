News & Insights

Stocks

Nostrum Oil & Gas Restructures Share Capital

December 02, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nostrum Oil & Gas (GB:NOG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC has completed the purchase and cancellation of over 15 billion deferred shares, significantly altering its share capital structure. This move reduces the total number of shares to 169,381,561, each carrying one vote, providing a clearer picture for shareholders monitoring their investments. The cancellation is part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at streamlining the company’s financial framework.

For further insights into GB:NOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.