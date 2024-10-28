NorthWestern Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS 65c, consensus 68c

Reports Q3 revenue $345.2M, consensus $350.44M. “As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities, we are pleased to report another quarter of solid earnings growth,” said Brian Bird, President and CEO. “We remain committed to providing reliable and affordable energy for our customers. Yellowstone County Generating Station began to serve customers in October, providing critical capacity as we go into the winter season. Meanwhile, we are actively working with the commissions in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska to advance our rate reviews and ensure timely recovery of the substantial investments we’ve made on our customers behalf.”

