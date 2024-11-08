NorthStar Healthcare Releases Q3 2024 Financial Report

NorthStar Healthcare Income ( (NHHS) ) has shared an announcement.

NorthStar Healthcare Income, Inc. has released its supplemental financial report for the third quarter of 2024 on its website, offering valuable insights for investors interested in the healthcare real estate sector. This report is a key resource for those tracking financial performance and market trends, although it is not filed under the Securities Exchange Act’s stipulations.

