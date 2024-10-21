NorthStar Gaming Launches Ontario Online Blackjack Championship

News & Insights

October 21, 2024

Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc (TSE:BET) has released an update.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. has launched its first-ever online Blackjack Championship in Ontario, offering players a chance to compete for a $100,000 prize pool. The tournament, running until November 25, 2024, promises high stakes and thrilling gameplay, with the top prize being a 10-ounce pure-gold bar valued at $35,000. Players will compete by earning points for consecutive wins to climb the leaderboard and qualify for the final showdown.

