NorthStar Gaming Launches Ontario Online Blackjack Championship

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. has launched its first-ever online Blackjack Championship in Ontario, offering players a chance to compete for a $100,000 prize pool. The tournament, running until November 25, 2024, promises high stakes and thrilling gameplay, with the top prize being a 10-ounce pure-gold bar valued at $35,000. Players will compete by earning points for consecutive wins to climb the leaderboard and qualify for the final showdown.

