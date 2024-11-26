Northstar Clean Technologies Announces Key Management Changes

Northstar Clean Technologies, Inc. (TSE:ROOF) has released an update.

Northstar Clean Technologies has announced significant senior management changes, including the appointment of Greg Phaneuf as CFO and Lynda Paananen as Corporate Controller, aimed at bolstering its strategic growth. These changes are expected to enhance Northstar’s financial operations and align its business strategy for future success.

