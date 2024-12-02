Northland Power Appoints Christine Healy as CEO

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has released an update.

Northland Power has appointed Christine Healy as the new President and CEO, effective February 2025. With over 20 years of experience, Healy brings profound expertise in energy transition and sustainability from her previous roles, promising to drive Northland’s growth and future value creation. This leadership change is expected to enhance Northland’s focus on completing major construction programs and fostering long-term stakeholder value.

