News & Insights

Markets
NTRS

Northern Trust Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 14% On FTE Basis - Update

October 23, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported third quarter net income of $464.9 million, compared to $327.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Third quarter results included a $68.1 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of an equity investment. Net income per common share was $2.22, compared to $1.49. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue, on a FTE basis, was $1.98 billion compared to $1.74 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.88 billion in revenue.

MICHAEL O'GRADY, CEO, said: "Trust fees increased 8% and net interest income grew 21%, both as compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding notables, earnings per share grew 32% and we returned more than $450 million to shareholders. Importantly, we generated positive trust fee and total operating leverage while continuing to make significant investments in our businesses and infrastructure."

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.