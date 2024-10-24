News & Insights

Stocks

Northern Trust price target raised to $107 from $100 at RBC Capital

October 24, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Northern Trust (NTRS) to $107 from $100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted solid Q3 results, but stubborn expense issues continued to weigh on its performance, and while the firm expects that the management will work diligently to bring down expense growth, this will likely be challenging and could take some time, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NTRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.