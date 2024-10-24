Northern Trust price target raised to $107 from $100 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Northern Trust (NTRS) to $107 from $100 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted solid Q3 results, but stubborn expense issues continued to weigh on its performance, and while the firm expects that the management will work diligently to bring down expense growth, this will likely be challenging and could take some time, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

