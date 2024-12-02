Northern Star downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital downgraded Northern Star Resources (NESRF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of A$17.50, down from A$18.50. The firm says the value from the proposed De Grey Mining acquisition comes with some upcoming permitting and technical risks. Plus, De Grey has no near-term production which is earnings dilutive for Northern Star, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

