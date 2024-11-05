Northern Oil and Gas reports Q3 EPS $2.96, consensus $1.20

Reports Q3 revenue $753.64M, consensus $542.84M. Reports Q3 production 121,815 Boe/d, up 19% y/y. “During the third quarter we generated record oil volumes and free cash flow despite limited completion activity and a period of weaker commodity prices. Importantly, we notched multiple achievements on the business front executing on acquisitions of two high-quality growth assets,” commented Nick O’Grady, NOG‘s Chief Executive Officer. “We closed our $220 million Point transaction on time and on schedule, yet our net debt changed by only approximately $50 million during the quarter, a testament to the power of our cash generation and the strength of our asset base. On October 1, we closed on XCL, our largest and most accretive acquisition to date. With these two assets now closed and D&C activity building, we look forward to continuing to generate differentiated returns and growth for our investors.”

