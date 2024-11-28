Northern Minerals Targets Growth with Rare Earths Project

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited is making strides with its Browns Range heavy rare earths project in Western Australia, aiming to become a key producer of dysprosium and terbium. With a successful $43 million capital raising and significant shareholder support, the company is well-positioned for future growth and anticipates a final investment decision next year. Despite market challenges, Northern Minerals remains committed to supporting global decarbonisation efforts through the supply of essential materials for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

