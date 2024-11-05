Northern Minerals Advances Key Rare Earth Project

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions at their recent General Meeting were passed, paving the way for the development of their Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in Western Australia. This project is poised to capitalize on the rich deposits of dysprosium and terbium, crucial for high-tech applications like clean energy and defense. With the Wolverine deposit being one of the highest-grade sources in Australia, Northern Minerals aims to offer a reliable alternative to Chinese-sourced materials.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.