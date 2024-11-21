News & Insights

Northern 3 VCT PLC Reports Steady Investment Growth

November 21, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northern 3 VCT (GB:NTN) has released an update.

Northern 3 VCT PLC reported a slight decrease in its net asset value per share to 88.5 pence as of September 2024, despite a promising performance from several venture investments, including a profitable exit from Gentronix. The company continues to focus on early-stage business investments, with recent additions such as Ski Zoom and Culture AI. The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share and plans to raise additional funds in the current tax year.

