Northern 3 VCT PLC Reports Steady Investment Growth

Northern 3 VCT PLC reported a slight decrease in its net asset value per share to 88.5 pence as of September 2024, despite a promising performance from several venture investments, including a profitable exit from Gentronix. The company continues to focus on early-stage business investments, with recent additions such as Ski Zoom and Culture AI. The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share and plans to raise additional funds in the current tax year.

