North Mining Shares Announces Auditor Change

November 26, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. (HK:0433) has released an update.

North Mining Shares Company Limited has announced a change in auditors, with Suya WWC CPA Limited replacing Elite Partners CPA Limited due to regulatory restrictions affecting Elite Partners. The board assures that this change will not impact the annual audit process, highlighting Suya WWC’s experience and competence for the role. This strategic move aims to maintain audit quality and serves the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

