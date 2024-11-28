North Arrow Begins Gold Exploration in Botswana

North Arrow Minerals (TSE:NAR) has released an update.
North Arrow Minerals has launched an exploration initiative at the Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana, targeting gold deposits beneath the Kalahari sand. The company is employing advanced techniques such as magnetic drone surveying and portable RC drilling to efficiently identify promising drilling targets.
