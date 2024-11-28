News & Insights

North Arrow Begins Gold Exploration in Botswana

November 28, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

North Arrow Minerals (TSE:NAR) has released an update.

North Arrow Minerals has launched an exploration initiative at the Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana, targeting gold deposits beneath the Kalahari sand. The company is employing advanced techniques such as magnetic drone surveying and portable RC drilling to efficiently identify promising drilling targets.

