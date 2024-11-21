News & Insights

North American Construction Group Wins Major Oil Sands Contract

November 21, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NACG) has secured a significant two-year heavy civil construction contract worth approximately $125 million in the oil sands region, reinforcing its strategic partnership with a major client. The project, starting in January 2025, involves building diversion ditches to manage water flow around active mining areas, highlighting NACG’s expertise in civil construction and commitment to environmental stewardship. This development reflects the trust and collaboration between NACG and the Mikisew Group, further solidifying their long-term cooperation in the Fort McMurray region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

