Norsk Titanium Announces Final Warrant Exercise Period

November 25, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

Norsk Titanium AS (DE:84F) has released an update.

Norsk Titanium AS, a pioneer in metal 3D printing, is concluding the final exercise period for outstanding warrants tied to its recent rights issue. Investors are urged to act before the expiration deadline on November 29, 2024, to avoid lapsing without compensation. The company’s innovative Rapid Plasma Deposition® technology is making significant strides in the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

