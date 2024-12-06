Norsk Renewables to Delist from Oslo Stock Exchange

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables has received approval to voluntarily delist from the Euronext Growth Oslo, aiming to enhance shareholder value by continuing its growth strategy without the costs of a public listing. The company plans to cease trading its shares by February 2025 and remains committed to expanding its renewable energy offerings. This strategic move reflects Norsk Renewables’ focus on long-term growth in the renewable energy sector.

