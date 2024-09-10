Norfolk Southern (NSC) CEO to Step Down Amid Workplace Misconduct Probe

Norfolk Southern (NSC) is currently facing a leadership crisis. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company’s CEO, Alan Shaw, is expected to step down this week amid an ongoing investigation into accusations of possible misconduct in the workplace. The company’s board announced the probe earlier this week, citing a violation of its code of ethics and policy.

It is worth highlighting that the specific nature of the misconduct remains undisclosed. This latest development adds to the growing pressure on Shaw, who has witnessed a tumultuous tenure since assuming the role of CEO in May 2022.

NSC’s CEO Faces Mounting Challenges

Shaw’s tenure as CEO of Norfolk Southern has faced significant challenges, marked by a series of crises. One of the most notable was the recent train derailment incident in East Palestine, which resulted in a legal battle with the Department of Justice. His leadership also came under fire from activist investor Ancora, which earlier this year demanded Shaw’s removal, citing his alleged mishandling of the East Palestine disaster.

These events have placed a lot of pressure on Shaw’s leadership, further straining his position within the company. As the investigation unfolds, investors will closely watch how this latest development impacts Norfolk Southern’s leadership and future direction.

Is Norfolk Southern Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, NSC has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the last three months. At $263.59, the average Norfolk Southern price target implies 2.64% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained about 11% year-to-date.

