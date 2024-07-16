Nordstrom (JWN) Growth Moves Aid: Should You Hold the Stock?

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN has been making efforts to drive efficiency in its business and enrich customer experience. The company is making improvements in the Nordstrom Rack banner, driven by an increase in its strategic brand penetration. It is also redefining its flagship brand with a style-driven and top-quality assortment to give it a trendy look.



Nordstrom’s Rack banner also remains on track to increase productivity throughout its network, reduce transportation costs and delivery times and enhance services via faster delivery. The company continues focusing on introducing more premium brands at Rack, better assortment and increased brand awareness.



Additionally, the company is making efforts to enhance customer experience through faster delivery. It delivered more than 50 basis points of improvement in variable supply-chain expense savings for the sixth straight time in the fiscal fourth quarter. This supply-chain optimization work began in early 2022 and has delivered significant customer benefits and operational efficiencies. Going ahead, JWN continues seeking additional efficiencies in flow and improved productivity through inventory-management initiatives.



Increased focus on distribution capabilities along with improved connectivity of physical and digital inventory are likely to contribute to Nordstrom Rack sales by roughly $2 billion in the long term. As part of the long-term strategy, Nordstrom had earlier issued a long-term outlook. It predicted revenues to grow low single-digits on an annual basis, with operating income likely to outpace revenues. EBIT margin is expected to be more than 6%, with annual operating cash flow anticipated to be more than $1 billion.

Bottlenecks to Growth

On the flip side, the wind-down of Canada operations has been hurting Nordstrom’s year-over-year top-line performance to some extent. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, total revenues of $3.3 billion included a 75-basis point adverse impact of the wind-down of Canada operations. Also, the banner’s sales included a negative impact of 110 basis points owing to the same.

Final Thoughts

Nonetheless, Nordstrom is focused on three areas, winning in the most important markets, expanding the reach of Nordstrom Rack and enhancing its digital capabilities. Also, the company remains focused on the closer-to-you strategy, which aims to link stores and services to expedite deliveries, expand online offerings and add cheaper merchandise at its Rack off-price stores.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 28.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 7.9% growth. On a concluding note, Nordstrom is well-poised for growth on the aforesaid strengths.

Key Retail Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Gap GPS and Deckers DECK.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 28.9% in the last reported quarter.



Gap, a leading apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS delivered an average earnings surprise of 202.7% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 0.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Deckers, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 42.8% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

