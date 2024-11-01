News & Insights

Nordic Unmanned Announces New Share Offering

November 01, 2024 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA has announced a subsequent repair offering of up to 20 million new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.50 per share. This initiative, set to be decided by an extraordinary general meeting on 15 November 2024, aims to raise capital for the company, which specializes in unmanned aircraft systems. Investors should note that trading of existing shares will exclude the right to participate in this offering from 1 November 2024.

