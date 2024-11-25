Nordic Mining ASA Moves Listing to Oslo Børs

Nordic Mining ASA (DE:7NM0) has released an update.

Nordic Mining ASA is set to transfer its stock listing from Euronext Expand to Oslo Børs, with the first day of trading on the new platform scheduled for November 26, 2024. This move is seen as a significant milestone for the company, highlighting its operational achievements and readiness for further growth, especially at its Engebø project. The transfer is expected to enhance Nordic Mining’s visibility and attract new investors.

