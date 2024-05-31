News & Insights

Nordic Halibut Targets Organic Growth and Increased Production

May 31, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Nordic Halibut AS (DE:9K1) has released an update.

Nordic Halibut AS held its annual general meeting with all agenda items approved as proposed by the board. The company highlights significant progress in early phase production and has a strategic growth plan aiming to increase production to 4,500 tonnes by 2026 and 9,000 tonnes by 2030, focusing on creating shareholder value through organic growth.

