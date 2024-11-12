Nordhealth AS to Present Q3 2024 Results

Nordhealth AS (DE:6E5) has released an update.

Nordhealth AS, a leading cloud-based healthcare SaaS company, is set to present its Q3 2024 results, highlighting its growth and international presence. With a strong focus on digital healthcare solutions for veterinary and therapy professionals, Nordhealth serves over 60,000 professionals across more than 30 countries. The company continues to expand globally while maintaining its Nordic roots.

For further insights into DE:6E5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.