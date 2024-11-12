News & Insights

Nordhealth AS to Present Q3 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Nordhealth AS (DE:6E5) has released an update.

Nordhealth AS, a leading cloud-based healthcare SaaS company, is set to present its Q3 2024 results, highlighting its growth and international presence. With a strong focus on digital healthcare solutions for veterinary and therapy professionals, Nordhealth serves over 60,000 professionals across more than 30 countries. The company continues to expand globally while maintaining its Nordic roots.

