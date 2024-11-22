Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Announces Loan Interest Rate

Nomura Real Estate Master (JP:3462) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund has announced the interest rate for its recently determined term loan, set at a fixed rate of 1.11690% for a five-year period with a lump-sum repayment. This loan is unsecured, unguaranteed, and part of a broader debt financing strategy including sustainability-linked loans.

