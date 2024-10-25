Nomura Real Estate Announces Stock Split and Amendments

Nomura Real Estate Holdings (JP:3231) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings has announced a five-for-one stock split aimed at making its shares more accessible and expanding its investor base, effective April 1, 2025. This move is expected to significantly increase the number of outstanding shares, improving liquidity in the market. The company has also amended its Articles of Incorporation to reflect the change in authorized shares.

