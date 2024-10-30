Nokia Transfers Shares Under Incentive Plans

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has transferred 566,919 of its own shares to participants in its equity-based incentive plans, a move approved by the company’s Board of Directors. This transaction leaves Nokia with 188,860,209 shares in its possession. Such strategic share transfers are often watched by investors as they can influence market perceptions and stock valuations.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.