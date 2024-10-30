News & Insights

Nokia Transfers Shares Under Incentive Plans

October 30, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia has transferred 566,919 of its own shares to participants in its equity-based incentive plans, a move approved by the company’s Board of Directors. This transaction leaves Nokia with 188,860,209 shares in its possession. Such strategic share transfers are often watched by investors as they can influence market perceptions and stock valuations.

TipRanks
