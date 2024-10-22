Nokia opens Innovation Center in Sale, Morocco

Nokia (NOK) announced the opening of its Innovation Center in Sale, Morocco, officiated by Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. Designed as a regional hub to serve EMEA, the Nokia Innovation Center, NIC, is equipped with advanced technologies from Nokia’s entire Network Infrastructure portfolio, spanning Fixed Networks, IP, and Optical Networks. The NIC will not only benefit but also contribute to Digital Morocco 2030 by playing a pivotal role in advancing digital skills, supporting 5G readiness and fostering innovation across EMEA.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.