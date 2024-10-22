News & Insights

Nokia opens Innovation Center in Sale, Morocco

October 22, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Nokia (NOK) announced the opening of its Innovation Center in Sale, Morocco, officiated by Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. Designed as a regional hub to serve EMEA, the Nokia Innovation Center, NIC, is equipped with advanced technologies from Nokia’s entire Network Infrastructure portfolio, spanning Fixed Networks, IP, and Optical Networks. The NIC will not only benefit but also contribute to Digital Morocco 2030 by playing a pivotal role in advancing digital skills, supporting 5G readiness and fostering innovation across EMEA.

NOK

